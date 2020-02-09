Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $165.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $119.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $78.77 and a 1 year high of $150.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

