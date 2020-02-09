Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 15,707 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

NYSE CAT opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.