Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 16,377 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

