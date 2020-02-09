Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 184,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 201.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

