Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $326.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

