Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 170,920 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.21% of People’s United Financial worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 963,447 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 666,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,989 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,853,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

