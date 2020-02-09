Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,857 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in HSBC were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HSBC by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

