Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,710 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,378 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,282,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 440,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

