Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

