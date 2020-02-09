Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

