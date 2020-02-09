Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

NYSE:LMT opened at $439.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $441.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

