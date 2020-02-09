Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.95.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

