Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 54,534 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,534 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,181,000 after purchasing an additional 339,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

