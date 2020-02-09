Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $19.16 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 446,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

