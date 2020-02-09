Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 222 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.