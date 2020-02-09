Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

