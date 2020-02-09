Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 432 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 919.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $116.95 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.67 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1887 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

