Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,470,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.93 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

