Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 825 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth $503,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

