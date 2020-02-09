Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $603,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EDZ opened at $36.29 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.