Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $27,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $98.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12.

