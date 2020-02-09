Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,286.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

