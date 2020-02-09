CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 146 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

ADSK stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

