CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Xylem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Xylem by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

