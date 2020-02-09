CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,760 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

MDLZ opened at $58.66 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

