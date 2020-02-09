CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $37,465,455. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

