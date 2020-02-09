CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

BSX opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.