CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $98,557,000 after purchasing an additional 350,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.