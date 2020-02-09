CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

PXD stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

