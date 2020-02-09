CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 336,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 295,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $57.04.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.