CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in The Western Union by 867.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 153,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 137,414 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Western Union by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,638 shares of company stock worth $1,687,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

NYSE WU opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.