CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $116.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.