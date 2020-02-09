CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $491,000 Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.