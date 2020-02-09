CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $596,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

