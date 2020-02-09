CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in General Mills by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.