CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

WWD opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $88.78 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.96.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.