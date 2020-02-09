CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $566,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.