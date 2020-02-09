CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,804,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.