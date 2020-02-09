CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $238.75 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $171.05 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average of $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.