CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.