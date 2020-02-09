CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 13,471.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 465,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 4,016.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 325,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after buying an additional 226,920 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $115.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

