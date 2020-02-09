CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

