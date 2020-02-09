Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

