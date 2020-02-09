Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal second quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the consensus mark. Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical segment witnessed solid growth in Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers. Apart from these, the company’s extension of agreements with CVS Health, collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy and buyout of mscripts instill optimism. Shares of Cardinal Health outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Meanwhile, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Huge investments in Pharmaceutical IT platform and lackluster generics performance are likely to limit the company’s operational efficiencies in the upcoming quarters. Intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAH. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $58.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 223,298 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

