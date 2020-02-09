Cfra Lowers Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Hold

Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $285.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $304.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.38.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $246.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.79. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 31,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.