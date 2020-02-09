Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 1,793 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

