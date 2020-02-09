Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 94,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

