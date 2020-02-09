CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Catasys worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catasys by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Catasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Catasys by 13,788.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Catasys by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Catasys by 715.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

CATS stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Catasys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catasys, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

