CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

STX stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,037,648. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.