CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,358 Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

